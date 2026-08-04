Senate Reenacts Small Business, Consumer Debt Limit Hikes

By Vince Sullivan ( August 4, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed the Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment Act of 2026 by unanimous consent, taking steps to make permanent the higher debt limits that apply to small business and consumer debtors first implemented during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic....
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