AT&T 401(k) Suit Heads To Trial On Service Provider Fees

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 4, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed to rethink her previous order in a class action alleging that AT&T violated federal benefits law by allowing recordkeepers to earn excessive compensation from the company's employee retirement plan, sending some claims to trial about the fees and compensation of 401(k) plan service providers....
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