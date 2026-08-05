Insurers Seek $2M In Fees After Arbitrator Removal Bid Fails

By Corey Rothauser ( August 5, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A group of reinsurers has asked a New York federal court to order Truck Insurance Exchange to pay roughly $2.14 million in attorney fees and costs, arguing the insurer's unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to disqualify an arbitrator was brought in "obvious breach" of a covenant not to sue....
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