Senate Version Of Kids' Online Safety Legislation Clears Panel
By Allison Grande ( August 5, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A key U.S. Senate committee Wednesday advanced four legislative proposals designed to shield children from online harms presented by addictive design features and artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, setting up a clash with a package of digital safety bills that has already passed the House but that several senators have blasted as "toothless."...
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