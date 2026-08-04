5th Circ. Hints Texas App Age-Check Law Needs More Review

By Spencer Brewer ( August 4, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel wanted to know whether the lower court should have gone "provision by provision" before halting a Texas law that requires app store owners to block minors from downloading apps without parental consent, suggesting the lower court needed to do more while weighing the legislation's constitutionality....
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