Chubb Seeks Repayment For Skaggs Overdose Suit Defense

By Hope Patti ( August 5, 2026, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit said it is entitled to recover costs paid to defend the Los Angeles Angels against wrongful death actions brought by the family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who overdosed while traveling for an away game, telling a California federal court that another carrier improperly denied its coverage obligations....
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