Insurer Refuses To Cover Software Co. In Wiretap Suits

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 7, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer told a California federal court it owed no part of a $5 million policy for suits claiming a software company unlawfully tracked customers' web activity, while the software company told an Illinois federal court that its primary policy is exhausted and the insurer's refusal to pay is improper....
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