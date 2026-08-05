AmTrust Investors Get Class Cert. Over Flawed BDO Audits
By Katryna Perera ( August 5, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A class of AmTrust investors who are suing audit firm BDO USA LLP over its work on the insurer's alleged troubled financial statements won certification in the long-running suit while Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was named class counsel....
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