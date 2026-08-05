Rozier Pal Accused Of Witness Intimidation Over Rat Emoji

By Phillip Bantz ( August 5, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have urged a New York federal court to revoke the bail of a close associate of ex-NBA player Terry Rozier, alleging he has been trying to intimidate potential witnesses in a sports betting case with threatening messages, including a social media post of a rat emoji....
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