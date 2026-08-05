Texas Cos., Others Urge Cruz, Cornyn To Block Rio Barriers

By Corey Rothauser ( August 5, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- More than 140 river outfitters, local businesses and recreation groups have urged Texas' two U.S. senators and Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene and stop planned border barrier construction in and around Big Bend National Park, warning the project would devastate the region's recreation economy and cut off public access to the Rio Grande....
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