BofA Must Face Some Claims In Military Interest Cap Suit

By Katryna Perera ( August 5, 2026, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge declined to fully adopt a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss a proposed class action accusing Bank of America of violating an interest cap law for military service members, though he trimmed some claims from the suit....
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