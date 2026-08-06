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FTC-Deere Deal Tells Cautionary Tale On Repair Access Limits

By Bruce McCulloch, Julie Elmer and Ashley Brown ( August 6, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- On July 8, the Federal Trade Commission, together with the state attorneys general for Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced a proposed settlement resolving their lawsuit against Deere & Co., which alleged that Deere unlawfully restricted farmers' and independent repair providers' access to key repair tools and software capabilities for its large tractors....

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