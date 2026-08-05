Defense Dept. Was 'Ostrich Burying His Head', Judge Says

By Hailey Konnath ( August 5, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday compared the U.S. Department of Defense's since struck-down reimbursement limit for grant-funded research to an "ostrich burying his head in the sand," awarding attorney fees to the academic organization that successfully challenged the policy....
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