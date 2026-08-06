Dotdash, Marketing Partner Zeta Shake Pixel Tracking Suit
By Allison Grande ( August 6, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a putative class action accusing magazine publisher DotDash Meredith Inc. and its artificial intelligence-powered marketing partner of illegally deploying digital tracking tools that intercepted consumers' personal data, finding that the plaintiffs hadn't alleged a sufficiently concrete injury. ...
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