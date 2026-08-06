Mead Preemption Bid Fails Before 1st Baby Formula MDL Trial
By Emily Field ( August 6, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday said Mead Johnson & Co. must face the first bellwether trial next week in multidistrict litigation over baby formula that allegedly was defective and harmed premature babies, rejecting the company's argument that the recent U.S. Supreme Court Monsanto decision blocks the plaintiff's claims....
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