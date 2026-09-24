California Powerhouse: Morrison Foerster

By Lauren Berg ( September 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP planted roots in California not long after the state joined the Union, and it has continued to cultivate its reputation as an innovative adviser through this past year, leading SoftBank's historic $122 billion OpenAI financing and guiding Sumitomo Forestry Co.'s $4.5 billion acquisition of Tri Pointe Homes....
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