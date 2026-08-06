Mercedes Drivers Say Metallic Seat Logos Can Cause Burns

By Hailey Konnath ( August 6, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of Mercedes drivers says the seats in some vehicles have raised metallic AMG logo badges that heat up in the sun and then burn unwitting drivers and passengers, sometimes leaving them with painful second-degree burns that visibly bear the logo, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday....
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