Man Gets 6 Years For Part In Alleged NFL Impersonation Scam

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 6, 2026, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A man accused of working with a former University of Alabama football player to obtain nearly $20 million in bogus loans by using wigs, makeup and forged documents to impersonate several National Football League players has been sentenced to six years in prison....
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