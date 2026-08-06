Mayweather Clashes With Media Co. Over Injunction Bid Drop
By Ganesh Setty ( August 6, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. told a New York federal court that a broadcaster shouldn't get away with an "eleventh hour" withdrawal of its preliminary injunction motion after alleging he violated contractual obligations by scheduling a fight before ones with Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao....
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