LGBCoin Defendant Looks To DQ Judge From Contempt Case
By Madison Arnold ( August 11, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The defendant who lost a default judgment last week in favor of "Let's Go Brandon" meme coin investors has now asked to disqualify a Florida federal judge from his related criminal contempt case after the judge accused him of acting "to disparage the court."...
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