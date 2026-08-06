7th Circ. Backs Outcome Health Execs' $1B Fraud Convictions
By Celeste Bott ( August 6, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday upheld the convictions of two Outcome Health executives for lying about the company's capabilities and value in a $1 billion fraud, rejecting their argument that an overzealous pretrial freeze on millions in assets violated their constitutional right to hire the defense attorneys of their choice....
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