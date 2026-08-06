KPMG Must Face Beefed Up Investor Suit Over SVB Failure

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 6, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge allowed Norway's central bank and a Swedish public pension fund to lodge an additional claim against KPMG in their proposed securities fraud class action over Silicon Valley Bank's 2023 failure, saying they sufficiently alleged KPMG ignored red flags as SVB's auditor....
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