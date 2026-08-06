Spirit Aero Fights Damages Ask In Boeing 737 Blowout Suit
By Rachel Riley ( August 6, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems on Wednesday said punitive damages aren't available to a mother and son suing it in federal court over a midair door plug blowout on a 737 Max jet flying out of Oregon because they have not alleged any misconduct by the supplier in the state....
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