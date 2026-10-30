Hospital In 'Maya' Case Acted In Good Faith, Fla. Court Told

By David Minsky ( October 30, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Inc. asked a Florida state court judge Friday to narrow claims brought by Maya Kowalski, whose child welfare case was documented by Netflix Inc., arguing immunity should be granted because it acted in good faith after reporting suspected child abuse from her parents. ...
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