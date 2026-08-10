Muddy Waters Wants Claim Cut From $14M Whistleblower Suit
By Katryna Perera ( August 10, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Investment research service Muddy Waters LLC and its founder want a breach of contract claim cut from a suit alleging they stiffed a purported former partner out of his share of a $14 million whistleblower award from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the claim "crosses the line from pleading in the alternative to pleading in incoherence."...
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