Cumulus Can't Yet Enforce Tying Injunction Against Nielsen

By Nadia Dreid ( August 11, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit may have upheld a preliminary injunction blocking Nielsen from making Cumulus Media buy its local offerings to gain access to its national radio ratings data, but a New York federal judge says that injunction can't be enforced until the circuit court decides whether it will rehear the case en banc....
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