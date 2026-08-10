Soldier Must Wait To Argue CFTC Case Over Maduro Trades

By Jessica Corso ( August 10, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army sergeant facing allegations that he profited off his insider knowledge of the raid that captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cannot challenge the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission case against him while he faces criminal charges, a New York federal judge has ruled....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.