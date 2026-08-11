Boeing 737 Max Door Plug Suits Get Special Discovery Judge
By Ben Adlin ( August 10, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court appointed retired King County Superior Court Judge Bruce W. Hilyer to oversee discovery matters in more than a dozen lawsuits related to the January 2024 blowout of a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet door plug that allegedly left passengers with physical and emotional injuries....
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