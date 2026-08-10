Dutch Co. Wants To Shuffle Golf Course Dispute To Arbitration

By Hailey Konnath ( August 10, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A Dutch company contracted by a Louisiana golf course developer asked a federal judge Monday to send its dispute with the company to the Netherlands Arbitration Institute, arguing that the terms of their disagreement are clearly covered by the arbitration provision in their contract....
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