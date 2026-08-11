Feds Say Snapper Suit Moot After Permits Were Nixed

By Tom Lotshaw ( August 11, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit challenging expanded recreational red snapper fishing permits the National Marine Fisheries Service issued to four states is "dead in the water" now that the permits have been canceled, the U.S. Department of Commerce told a D.C. federal judge....
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