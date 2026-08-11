XAI Fights OpenAI's $1 Million Trade Secrets Fee Bid

By Craig Clough ( August 11, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- XAI on Monday urged a California federal judge to reject OpenAI's bid for more than $1 million in attorney fees, arguing its unsuccessful trade secret lawsuit was based on evidence that former employees took confidential company information and therefore was neither frivolous nor brought in bad faith....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.