Feds Settle American Airlines Claims Over DC Midair Collision

By Linda Chiem ( August 11, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- American Airlines and its regional affiliate PSA Airlines have settled their cross-claims seeking to have the federal government share the costs or indemnify them for any potential judgment or damages in litigation over the deadly January 2025 midair collision over Washington, D.C....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.