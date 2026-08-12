Delta, Japan Airlines Sued Over Runway Jet Collision

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 12, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A passenger who claims he was injured when a Japan Airlines flight wing clipped his Delta Air Lines Inc. flight during a ground collision at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is suing the two companies in Washington federal court, where his wife, daughter, and granddaughters are already pursuing claims....
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