Tekion Can't Update CDK Dealer Software Monopoly Claims

By Matthew Perlman ( August 12, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal court refused a request from auto dealership software provider Tekion Corp. to amend its antitrust case accusing CDK Global LLC of monopolization, finding Tekion already had access to the information it wants to add....
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