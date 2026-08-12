Subaru Says Drivers Undercut Own Brake Defect Claims

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 12, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Subaru urged a New Jersey federal judge to dismiss a proposed nationwide class action over alleged precollision braking system defects in several models, arguing that the complaint identifies no actual malfunction and that the named plaintiffs are still using the vehicles despite saying their systems are defective....
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