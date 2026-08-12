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NYC Probes Polymarket, Kalshi Over Ads Targeting Minors

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 12, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council announced Wednesday that it is investigating Kalshi, Polymarket, Coinbase and Gemini Titan for potentially false, deceptive or abusive advertising tactics for their prediction market platforms, expressing concerns about marketing directed toward young people....

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