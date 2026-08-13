Trump Media Wants Fees For News Orgs. Tossed In $1.5B Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( August 13, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's social media company asked a Florida state court to reconsider an order awarding several news outlets the costs they incurred defending Trump Media's $1.5 billion defamation lawsuit, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to issue the order once the claims had been withdrawn....
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