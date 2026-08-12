11th Circ. Backs EPA, Fertilizer Co. In 'Radioactive' Road Case

By Ganesh Setty ( August 12, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday rejected an environmental group's challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision allowing the construction of a private road with a radioactive byproduct from fertilizer production, finding EPA regulations don't categorically bar such use....
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