Trump Sued Over 'Corrupt' $100K Early Truth Social Access

By Craig Clough ( August 12, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Online news outlet The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation sued President Donald Trump Wednesday in New York federal court, accusing him of violating the Constitution with an "extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional" scheme by allowing paying customers to receive advance access to official presidential announcements through Truth Social....
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