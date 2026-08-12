No Sanctions For Amazon In Suit Over Fatal Truck Crash

By Mike Curley ( August 12, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge on Wednesday denied a bid to sanction Amazon for allegedly failing to comply with discovery orders in a suit over a fatal truck crash, saying the plaintiffs failed to show that Amazon was withholding any responsive documents....
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