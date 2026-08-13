Walmart Fights Black Atty's Theft Accusation In Bias Suit

By Emily Johnson ( August 13, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Walmart has told a Georgia federal court that its employees didn't accuse a Wisconsin attorney of theft during a self-checkout transaction because she's Black, but that the customer was asked to move to another register because she had incorrectly scanned her items....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.