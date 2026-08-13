Judge Tosses Suit Over Pharmacy Match Program, For Now

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 13, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has dismissed a suit from pharmacy school graduates over the match system used by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, saying they failed to show that teaching hospitals and the professional pharmacy organization worked together to keep resident wages low....
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