White House Aims Customs AI Tool At Chinese Tariff Evasion

By Dylan Moroses ( August 13, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The White House identified Thursday over 40 countries from which imports carry a heightened risk of transshipment, an illegal practice of misrepresenting goods entering the U.S. that originate elsewhere such as China, and government officials are working on a new artificial intelligence enforcement tool to address those concerns....
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