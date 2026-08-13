United Asks Justices To Void 'Destabilizing' Vax Bias Class
By Linda Chiem ( August 13, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- United Airlines has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a "destabilizing" Fifth Circuit ruling preserving class certification for workers who sued the airline for religious discrimination after they opposed United's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were placed on unpaid leave....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.