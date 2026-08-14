First Baby Formula MDL Trial To Kick Off In Chicago

By Celeste Bott ( August 14, 2026, 1:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury will soon be asked to decide whether Mead Johnson baby formula causes a serious abdominal condition in premature infants, as the first case to make it to trial in multidistrict litigation is set to begin with the parties' opening statements on Monday....
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