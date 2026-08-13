J&J Says No To Reviving Stelara Case
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 13, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has asked the Fourth Circuit not to revive CareFirst's antitrust suit alleging the company tried to monopolize the market for the immunosuppressive drug Stelara....
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