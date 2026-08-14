Other Transaction Authority May Change Military Construction

By Jeremy Burkhart, Gregory Koger and Mike Wakefield ( August 14, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has long used other transaction agreements to move quickly in areas such as research, prototyping and defense technology. A new authority was created eight months ago, in the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, for defense agencies to use OTAs to carry out military construction, or MILCON, or repair projects....
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