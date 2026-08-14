Mangione Admits To Shooting CEO, Seeks To Nix Murder Case

By Frank G. Runyeon ( August 14, 2026, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Luigi Mangione pled guilty to fatal stalking charges in Manhattan federal court Friday, a move his attorneys immediately used as a basis for seeking to dismiss his state second-degree murder case on double jeopardy grounds. The state trial is scheduled for Sept. 8....
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