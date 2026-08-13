Baby Food Cos. Near Ax Of Some ADHD, Autism Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 13, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated on Thursday that she would grant summary judgment to a significant swath of claims in multidistrict litigation alleging lead and arsenic in baby food from Gerber, Beech-Nut, Walmart and others contributed to children's ADHD and autism, which follows her previous ruling that the plaintiffs' causation evidence was too unreliable....
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