Boeing Beats Suit Over Board's 737 Max Safety Oversight
By Jarek Rutz ( August 13, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. won dismissal Thursday of a Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit seeking to hold current and former directors and officers responsible for safety and manufacturing problems that culminated in the January 2024 Alaska Airlines door-plug blowout....
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